Georgia man arrested after restaurant patrons, undercover cop claim they were drugged, deputies say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after officials say restaurant patrons complained about being drugged at a local restaurant.

Wayne County Sheriff officials said within the last two months, the sheriff’s office and Jesup Police Department had received multiple complaints of individuals believing they were drugged after visiting local restaurants.

According to the investigation, individuals reported having very few drinks and suffered symptoms such as extreme intoxication, dizziness, disorientation, and waking up the next more with no memory.

Deputies have not said how many victims there are in this investigation.

Authorities then conducted an undercover investigation that resulted in one undercover officer being hospitalized after consuming a drugged beverage.

Deputies confirmed that the undercover officer could return to work after being hospitalized.

On June 22, authorities arrested 57-year-old John Yonkosky after executing a warrant at a restaurant on West Cherry Street in Jesup.

Authorities did not specify Yonkosky’s connection to the restaurant where he was arrested as well as if this was the location where the incidents took place.

Yonkosky was charged with reckless conduct, distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance, sexual battery and criminal attempt to commit rape.

Additional charges are expected, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912-427-5970.

The investigation remains ongoing.

