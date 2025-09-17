GA K-9 sniffs out fentanyl, meth during traffic stop

A north Georgia K-9 made a significant drug bust during a traffic stop.

A Pickens County deputy pulled over Jessica Baker on Canton Road and South Station Street on Sunday for a window tint violation. During the stop, the deputy requested the K-9 unit to also search the car.

K9 Storm alerted his handler when he sniffed out several narcotics along with needles and smoking devices. K9 Storm and the deputies ended up recovering:

7.3 grams of Fentanyl (split into 3 bags)

12.3 grams of Methamphetamine (split into 2 bags)

1.9 grams of Heroin (split into 2 bags)

1.2 grams of Crack Cocaine (1 bag)

The deputy arrested Baker, who faces charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute and possession of controlled substances.

She remains in the Pickens County Jail with no bond.

