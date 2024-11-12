GA father of 4 runs into burning home to save 3-year-old twins, suffers major burns

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia father of four is recovering after suffering major burns over a large part of his body last week.

But Caliph Cason’s family says he’s a hero who saved the lives of two of his children: 3-year-old twins.

On Nov. 5, a grease fire broke out at the Cason family’s home in Albany, his wife, Danielle Cason, wrote in an online fundraiser.

She says her husband ran through the entire home, which was engulfed in flames, to get the children to safety. In doing so, Caliph Cason suffered second and third degree burns over 35% of his body, she says.

Though he saved their family and their home, Caliph Cason’s road to recovery is a long one. In addition to his burns, the father has Type 1 diabetes and is dependent on insulin.

Danielle Cason says her husband is being treated at Augusta Burn Center where he will have to undergo extensive surgeries and skin grafting procedures.

Late in the week, she says he had his first skin surgery and was able to stand.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help offset medical and travel costs.

