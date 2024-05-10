GA country music star Colt Ford says he’s ‘fighting so hard’ to get better following heart attack

ATLANTA — Georgia country music star Colt Ford says he’s fighting every day to get back to his friends and family following a serious heart attack last month.

Ford, who is from Athens, had just finished a performance in Arizona, went outside the venue and collapsed.

“I walked back to the bus and text my fiancé, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead,” Ford said in a previous interview. “I had so much trauma in my body and my heart, I had to have three stents put in.”

TRENDING STORIES:

In a new video posted to his Facebook page, Ford is seen outside the hospital in a wheelchair, saying it was the first time he felt the sun on his “in some time.”

“I still got a long way to go. If you think I ain’t coming back, bet against me, see what happens,” Ford said.

Ford ended his message by telling his fans that he loves the. He has been in an Arizona hospital just over a month now recovering from the attack.

IN OTHER NEWS:

New state-of-the-art precinct at Atlanta's airport is home to K9 unit, bomb squad, and more

©2024 Cox Media Group