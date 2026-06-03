WorkSource Fulton, Grady Health System partner for healthcare worker training investment

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — WorkSource Fulton and Grady Health System announced a new healthcare worker training investment to strengthen the county’s healthcare sector.

The two organizations gave $35,000 for an investment in the WorkSource Fulton Incumbent Worker Training Program.

The funding is aimed at providing more skilled workers for industries in Fulton County, meeting the needs of businesses and residents alike.

Robb Pitts, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman, and Anthony Saul, who will be the President and CEO of Grady Health System starting Jan. 1, 2027, gathered with workforce development leaders to recognize the need to invest in healthcare employees.

According to officials, the investment of $35,000 is a reflection of the county’s effort to align workforce development with industry needs, so employers have the skilled talent they need and residents can find opportunities for high-demand careers.

You can learn more about the program here.

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