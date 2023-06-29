WATCH: Ga. DNR helicopter helps extinguish brush fire near Fulton County park

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement units worked together Wednesday to put out a brush fire near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Roswell fire officials said units arrived on the scene around 7:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a brush fire at the Roswell Mill on the National Parks side of the river, upstream of the dam.

A Georgia Department of Natural Resources helicopter was called to assist in extinguishing hotspots and ensuring the fire was fully extinguished.

In a video from Roswell fire, the Georgia DNR helicopter is refilling a large bucket at Martin Lake and returning to fight the fire.

The fire was reported to be out around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the DNR helicopter extinguished the bulk of the fire.

Authorities have not said if there were any injuries and how far the fire spread before it was put out.

