White House correspondents dinner shooting suspect seen in photo from Trump social media account

WASHINGTON, DC — A photo sent out by President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account shows what’s believed to be the shooting suspect that derailed the White House correspondents dinner Saturday night.
The Associated Press believes the man is a 31-year-old from California.
One officer was shot, but he was hit in the vest and is expected to be OK
Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service.
The president described the suspect as “sick.”
Trump thanked the Secret Service agents during remarks Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group