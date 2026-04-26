White House correspondents dinner shooting suspect seen in photo from Trump social media account

WASHINGTON, DC — A photo sent out by President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account shows what’s believed to be the shooting suspect that derailed the White House correspondents dinner Saturday night.

The Associated Press believes the man is a 31-year-old from California.

One officer was shot, but he was hit in the vest and is expected to be OK

Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service.

The president described the suspect as “sick.”

Trump thanked the Secret Service agents during remarks Saturday night.

0 of 19 White House Correspondents Dinner shooting President Donald Trump shared video of the suspected shooter. White House Correspondents dinner shooting Head table reacts to shooting sounds at White House correspondents dinner April 25, 2026. Trump White House Correspondents Dinner President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP) APTOPIX Trump White House Correspondents Dinner President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP) Shooting suspect Shooting suspect at White House correspondents dinner (Source: Truth Social) Trump Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner An ambulance responds to an incident at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) (Allison Robbert/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner Law enforcement responds to an incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP) APTOPIX Trump White House Correspondents Dinner An abandoned wine glass sits in a bowl after an incident occurred at the White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP) APTOPIX Trump Correspondents U.S. Secret Service agents respond on stage during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) APTOPIX Trump Correspondents President Donald Trump's motorcade vehicle heads back to the White House from ehe annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP) Trump Correspondents Members of law enforcement respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner Guests leave the White House Correspondents Dinner following an incident Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) (Allison Robbert/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner The National Guard respond to an incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP) APTOPIX Trump White House Correspondents Dinner Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner Law enforcement are seen outside the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) (Rod Lamkey/AP)

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