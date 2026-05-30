VIDEO: Car break-in suspect caught hiding behind Sandy Springs dealership

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A car break-in suspect was arrested after officers said they found him hiding behind a dealership earlier this week.
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On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., Sandy Springs police responded to a report of a car break-in in progress at 7555 Roswell Road.
While searching the area, officers found the suspect, identified as Terry Burley, 28, hiding behind a nearby dealership.
Burley was arrested and charged with entering auto and loitering/prowling.
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The SSPD also learned Burley had active probation warrants related to burglary charges out of Mitchell County.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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