Suspects in Johns Creek golf club theft found with cocaine

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A pair of men were arrested after they tried to sell stolen golf clubs and were later found with cocaine.

On May 17 at around 11:30 a.m., Johns Creek police arrived at the Standard Club after a call about stolen golf clubs.

A witness told police he saw two men stealing two sets of golf clubs and leaving the area in a Hyundai. The witness also took down their license information.

Officers used this information and were able to track the car near the Mall of Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The officers then stopped by the nearby Play It Again Sports store where officers discovered one of the suspects had just sold a stolen set of clubs.

Luckily, the suspects were set to return to the store to receive the rest of the cash from his sale. Once the suspects returned to the store, the store called in police and they were both arrested.

Employees then contacted the Gwinnett County Police Department for assistance in arresting the suspects. Shortly after, the suspects returned to the store and were arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon their arrest, they were found with cocaine and other stolen property.

The investigation included other open golf club thefts at St. Ives Country Club in Johns Creek.

Both of the unidentified suspects were arrested.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Public Schools planning to increase teacher pay by 11%

©2024 Cox Media Group