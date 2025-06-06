Suspects accused of bringing contraband to Fulton jail annex, cutting through fence

UNION CITY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies captured three people they say attempted to sneak in drugs, phones and food to inmates at the Fulton County Jail South Annex.

Malachi Abdul-Baqi, Matthew Abdul-Baqi and Asia Henry each face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony and interference of government property.

A deputy found the three suspects Wednesday after discovering a hole in the fence during a perimeter patrol, according to the arrest affidavit. He said he saw the three people lying down near the opening, along with a pair of bolt cutters.

They were taken into custody, and a bag they were carrying contained contraband including 70 grams of marijuana, cigarettes, cell phones and phone chargers, the investigator said. Other items included cheeseburgers, candy and vapes.

They were held in Fulton County Jail and appeared in court Thursday. Malachi Abdul-Baqi and Henry each received bonds totaling $30,000, Matthew Abdul-Baqi’s bond totaled $25,000.

Henry posted bond Thursday, according to jail records.

All three were also charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, and Malachi Abdul-Baqi and Henry received an additional charge of possession of tools for commission of a crime.

