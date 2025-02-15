Students help decide menu for next school year in Fulton Co. Schools

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools aims to make sure the food in their cafeterias is as healthy and tasty as possible.

So this week, the menu for the next school year was judged by students.

Fourth grader Iman Ahmed possesses what some call “a refined palate.”

“I don’t have a sweet tooth. I’m a savory person,” she said.

Alyssia Wright is the Executive Director of School Nutrition for the county’s schools.

“We have a breakfast pizza, an avocado toast. We have guava bites,” Wright told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

The taste testing event is called the “Student Choice Food Challenge.”

Students from taste-testing Crabapple Crossing Elementary rated new recipes being considered for the menu.

“And their vote will tell us what we need to put on our menu for the next school year,” Wright said.

Every selection is super healthy, of course, but also super scrumptious.

“I’m excited for next year because we might be able to have this in our school,” one student said.

In all, 160 culinary experts from local elementary, middle, and high schools did a fine job of judging.

Ahmed’s refined palate was quite impressed.

“I loved all the flavors, the seasoning. Very rich,” she said. “Really Good! I recommend.”

This was the seventh Student Choice Food Challenge for Fulton County Schools.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group