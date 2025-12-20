Student Tased by officer on the bus hires civil rights attorney

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A student who was Tased by a school resource officer in a now-viral video on the school bus has now hired an attorney.

Lanier Johnson-Hunt, an 18-year-old student at Langston Hughes High School, hired national civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, the law firm announced on Friday.

The tasing incident occurred as the officer and at least two other school police officers attempted to remove him from the bus, which he was reportedly not supposed to be on.

Attorneys say Johnson-Hunt was riding the bus to get home so his younger brother, who has autism, would not be home alone.

When officers told him he was on the wrong bus, attorneys say he corrected them, and was Tased multiple times.

In the video, you can hear him screaming out as he is Tased.

“It’s obvious in the video that this young man wasn’t a threat to anyone,” says Daniels. “He was simply trying to get home and take care of his autistic brother and they tased him for it.”

The officer in the video, whose identity has not been released, is off active duty while the situation is investigated, the school district confirmed.

