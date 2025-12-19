Officer who tased student in school bus on video used excessive force on another teen, parent says

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A school police officer was placed on leave after tasing a student on a Langston Hughes High School bus.

The incident prompted questions from parents on the safety of students under the officer’s authority.

The tasing incident occurred as the officer and at least two other school police officers attempted to remove a student from the bus who was reportedly not supposed to be on it.

Video footage of the confrontation shows Durden using a taser after the student resisted leaving the bus.

A parent of another student said she filed a complaint eight months ago against the same officer in the video. She said he used excessive force, putting her son in handcuffs and pressing his knee into the boy’s back.

“The officer ... put my son in handcuffs, told him, ‘Do you know who I am’ and put his knee in his back. My son has asthma,” said the unnamed parent.

Another parent expressed concerns about the use of a taser in this case, questioning why the officer did not choose to handcuff the student instead.

“You didn’t have to tase him. What did he do for you to tase?” This statement reflects growing unease among parents about the officer’s methods.

Fulton County Schools has not yet publicly commented on the current investigation regarding Officer Durden’s actions or the filed complaints against him. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

