Scam targeting people looking to adopt puppies growing, Sandy Springs police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police said it is seeing an increase in puppy scams on Facebook Marketplace.

The department said victims in the city have lost up to $750 due to these scams.

Scammers will post fake litters, sometimes pretending to be dog breeders to take advantage of rising puppy sales, according to the department.

The department said that common red flags of this scam include, the seller preferring to only communicate via email, using stock photos, and asking for payment in the form of gift cards or Venmo.

Also, a good way to spot a puppy scam is if the price is too good to be true, according to the department.

