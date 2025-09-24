Sandy Springs officer hospitalized in crash involving suspected DUI, 2nd suspect in custody

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — After a suspected DUI crash seriously injured, and hospitalized, a Sandy Springs police officer, the department says a second suspect is now in custody.

The crash happened on Saturday, when police said an officer was investigating a car that had crashed into a median wall.

Police said the officer was hit by an allegedly impaired motorcyclist, Riad Ahmed, who was reportedly driving at 100 miles per hour.

Sandy Springs police said Ahmed had an open container at the time of the crash and both he and the officer were hospitalized.

The officer underwent surgery for two broken legs and has been with the force for about a year, according to officials.

“The officer and suspect are very fortunate that they didn’t receive worse injuries,” Sgt. Leon Millholland of the Sandy Springs Police Department said previously.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said they made a second arrest related to the accident.

David Anthony Hightower was arrested and charged with racing, reckless driving and causing serious injury by motor vehicle, the department said Wednesday.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

