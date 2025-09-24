GA middle school student, mother arrested by ICE

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested a middle school student and their mother in Morgan County due to their immigration status, following an investigation into the student’s concerning interest in school violence, authorities said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Recently, Morgan County deputies launched an investigation upon learning of the student’s drawings and messages related to school violence. The investigation revealed the student had conducted research and online activities consistent with a growing interest in such violence.

“As Sheriff of Morgan County, I want to make one thing absolutely clear: we will always take any threat to our schools seriously, and we will act decisively to protect our students and staff,” said Sheriff Tyler Hooks.

Investigators said they identified concerning materials and social media posts that raised additional red flags regarding the student’s mindset and intentions.

TRENDING STORIES:

It was also determined the student and their mother were in the country illegally and had active deportation orders, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Sept. 17, ICE agents conducted an operation to arrest both individuals.

The Morgan County Charter School System was not informed of the ICE operation in advance, the MCSO said.

“The safety of our children is not negotiable. Every student and teacher deserves to feel safe walking into a classroom, and we will do everything in our power to make sure that remains true. Our schools are the heart of our community and any threat to them is a threat to us all. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office will never hesitate to act when it comes to the safety of our children,” the MCSO said.

Neither the student’s nor their mother’s identity was released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group