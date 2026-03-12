Sandy Springs now default city for nearly all of its ZIP codes

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — After more than 20 years of requesting the change, the City of Sandy Springs says they’ve finally gotten the stamp of approval to be the listed city for almost all of their addresses.

In the past, the city’s ZIP codes were registered in a patchwork, meaning that not all of them would list “Sandy Springs, GA” when sending or receiving mail to an address in the city.

As of Wednesday, nearly all of the city’s local ZIP codes will show Sandy Springs in the address, with one exception.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

ZIP code 30092 is not set up for the default mailing city name to be Sandy Springs yet, but if you live in the other seven zones of the city, you’ll have an updated address soon.

“As we celebrated 20 years of incorporation, gaining this recognition from USSP is a meaningful milestone for our community,” Mayor Rusty Paul said in a statement.

City officials said the postal service system is being updated to reflect the changed designations for ZIP codes 30319, 30327, 30328, 30338, 30339, 30342 and 30350 over the next few weeks.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group