Georgia man accused of making graphic death threats against Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem

ATLANTA — A Georgia man is accused of making threats of violence on social media against former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

Elliott Owen Schroer, of Toccoa, is accused of posting the graphic threats on X, insinuating that he would kill the women.

In his threats to Noem, he said:

“I will stab your eyes out with a dull knife.”

“I will blow your esophagus out the back of your neck with a 12 gauge slug.”

“We will put your head on a stake.”

His message to Bondi was just as serious, saying:

“We’re going to kill you Pam.”

Schroer allegedly posted the threats around April 3 and was arraigned in federal court earlier this week and has been released on a $10,000 bond.

As part of the conditions of his bond, Schroer cannot have any contact with Bondi or Noem, cannot use a firearm, or drink alcohol.

He was also banned from using any social media and must wear an electronic tracking device.

A pretrial hearing has been set for May 29 in this case.

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