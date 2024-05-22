Sandy Springs lady says being ‘flexible’ is the key to living to 109

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs woman wowed an audience on the runway Wednesday. She was the star of a fashion show to celebrate her 109th birthday.

Peggy Cobb has perfected the art of the grand entrance.

“I can’t imagine ever being bored,” Cobb said to a round of applause.

She is a longtime resident of the Hammond Glen Retirement Community in Sandy Springs. To celebrate her 109th birthday on Wednesday, she was the top model in the community’s fashion show.

“This is so much fun,” Cobb told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Channel 2 Action News introduced you to Cobb a year ago on her 108th birthday, as she celebrated the publication of a children’s book she wrote.

Her long list of accomplishments goes back to her college days in the early 1930s.

Back then, fewer women attended college.

Cobb earned a master’s degree and says if she were 18 today, to school she would go.

“I would take the chance,” Cobb said.

She knows college is expensive today, but her advice is to find a way.

“I have such faith in young people today,” Cobb said.

When Cobb was born, former President Woodrow Wilson was in the White House. She has now lived through the last 18 presidents.

If you want to see as much as Cobb has, she shares this advice.

“Oh, people get so set in their ways. Be flexible and you won’t get bent out of shape,” Cobb said.

