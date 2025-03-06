Sandy Springs Fire Department has new way to provide healthcare to residents

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Fire Department has a new program that aims to reduce 911 calls and hospital visits.

The new Community Paramedicine Program is made up of experienced paramedics who are trained to manage situations such as wellness checks, performing health screenings if needed and assisting those living with chronic diseases.

The program will collaborate with RightSite, the telehealth service that offers consultations for patients who call 911 with minor medical issues.

Paul Long, a 25-year paramedic, is leading the efforts of the program.

