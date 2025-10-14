Roswell to open resident, business service center at city hall

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is set to open a new Resident & Business Services center at City Hall this fall, centralizing multiple city services into a single, accessible location.

Located on the ground floor of City Hall at 38 Hill Street, the new center aims to streamline interactions for residents, businesses, and contractors by offering a concierge-style entry point and centralized services.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This initiative reflects our commitment to Service Excellence and to reshaping how Roswell delivers services,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement.

The Resident & Business Services center will provide a variety of services, including utility billing, sanitation and recycling, property taxes, and Recreation & Parks services.

TRENDING STORIES:

For businesses and contractors, the center will feature a Permitting and Licensing Hub, which includes a new online system for managing permits, licenses, and plans.

The design of the center is ADA-compliant and includes dedicated parking and improved wayfinding to enhance accessibility and convenience.

Construction of the 8,500-square-foot space was approved by the Mayor and Council in April 2025, with Crown Service Contractors handling the remodel.

The official opening date and details for a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced soon, marking a new chapter in how Roswell serves its community.

The new Resident & Business Services center is expected to provide a more connected, efficient, and welcoming experience for all who interact with Roswell’s City Hall.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group