Atlanta’s Crowne Plaza hotel sold, to reopen as Marriott in 2027

ATLANTA — Monomoy Property Ventures and Axonic Capital have acquired 590 West Peachtree Street in Atlanta, with plans to convert it into a flagship Marriott hotel set to open in late 2027.

The property, currently featuring 462 oversized guestrooms and over 30,000 square feet of meeting space, will undergo a major renovation led by Monomoy Property Ventures in partnership with a top architect and design team.

The rebranded Marriott Atlanta will offer upgraded guestrooms, modernized public areas, and new food and beverage concepts.

“This project aligns with Monomoy’s track record of acquiring high quality real estate in growing markets with creative repositioning potential,” Kevin Vaughan, Founder and Managing Partner of Monomoy, said in a statement.

The renovation will include comprehensive upgrades across guestrooms, suites, and public areas, as well as modernization of back-of-house systems to enhance operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to partner with Monomoy to acquire this strategic asset that is primed for a repositioning and rebranding,” Eric Sitman, Managing Director at Axonic Capital, said.

Cooper Carry has been selected as the project’s architect, overseeing all architectural, design, and engineering aspects.

Schulte Hospitality Group will manage the property, bringing its expertise in full-service branded hotels to maximize asset value and drive long-term ROI.

The hotel will join Marriott’s Bonvoy loyalty program, offering a best-in-class “M-Club” and revitalized meeting and event space.

Construction is expected to commence in late 2026, with a reopening targeted for late 2027.

With the planned renovations and strategic location, the new Marriott Atlanta aims to become a premier destination for travelers and events in the city, according to officials.

The partnership between Monomoy, Axonic, and Schulte Hospitality Group is expected to elevate the property’s performance and market presence.

