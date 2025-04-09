Roswell Fire Department rescues unlikely pedestrian on busy roadway

ROSWELL, Ga. — Showing that firefighters will go to shell and back, the Roswell Fire Department said they recently performed what they call a Code Traffic-Unaware Reptile Taking Leisurely Exit.

While inspecting fire hydrants Tuesday, a slow-moving situation tipped the scales, driving them into action.

Firefighter Kyle Phillips from Engine 22 was out on Crabapple Road when he saw a large reptile “camped out in the middle” of the street.

Taking the initiative, he activated a Code TURTLE, jumping in to save a snapping turtle that was enjoying the sun, as “cars were swerving” around it.

While the fire department said drivers were confused, the turtle was “completely unfazed.”

So, snapping on his gloves, Phillips stepped in and came to the rescue.

The department said there were no injuries and no shell damage, and “we may have adopted him.”

Now, the firefighters are asking an important question about their new team member: “What should we name him?”

