Reward offered for information about East Point murder of Princeton Morris

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will help them find and arrest the person or persons responsible for a shooting murder from May 2022.

On May 17, 2022, Princeton Morris was shot and killed at his apartment on Kentucky Court.

Police were called to the location, a unit at Lexington Apartments, around 9:20 p.m. after receiving reports of someone being shot.

Inside, officers found Morris suffering from a gunshot wound. Their investigation found that Morris was fatally shot on his back porch, after opening his rear sliding door to meet someone.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene inside him home.

Homicide investigators are asking the public to come forward if they have any information that could help them catch his killer or killers and that leads to an indictment for Morris’ murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Point Police Department or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

Tips and information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS(8477), online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637).

Det. R. Graham is the lead Investigator and can be contacted at 404-270-7069. The person does not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000.

