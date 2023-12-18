‘Regular part of our lives right now;’ Multiple metro synagogues received threats over the weekend

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are continuing the investigation into threats that were made to two Fulton County synagogues this weekend.

Roswell police said on Sunday that after receiving the reports, officers and other law enforcement agencies swept both locations and found nothing suspicious.

According to authorities, the Roswell synagogues received an email stating information regarding the bomb threat on Sunday.

“We will continue to collaborate with our partners to investigate these threats thoroughly and remain vigilant in ensuring the safety and security of all in our community,” the department said.

Jewish leaders in Georgia told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that the threat is just another example of a month-long spree of anti-Semitic incidents, and there seems to be no end in sight.

“What the non-Jewish community needs to know is what we have to deal with for years, and it only escalated exponentially since Oct. 7th,” State Rep. Esther Panitch said.

About a month ago, a Conyers synagogue was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat. In April, a teen was accused of posting a bomb threat on social media against a Forsyth County synagogue.

Panitch told Regan the synagogues in Roswell were not the only ones threatened on Sunday.

“The information I have is that it was statewide. There were synagogues I saw in Savannah and Athens. So, this wasn’t just the metro area. And this happened in Alabama yesterday,” she said.

Now, Panitch, who is Jewish, worries about the threats escalating to violence

“We can’t pray without armed guards; our kids can’t go to school without armed guards. It’s a regular part of our lives right now.”

The threats remain under investigation.

