A prosecutor for the Trump RICO case might be hard to find after Willis removed from case

ATLANTA — The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia is facing a significant challenge as it seeks a new prosecutor for a complex case involving RICO charges and high-profile defendants, including the sitting president of the United States, Donald Trump.

The Georgia Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case has left Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis unable to continue prosecuting the remaining defendants in the election interference case. This includes Rudy Giuliani, the so-called false electors and Trump. Under Georgia law, the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council, led by Executive Director Pete Skandalakis, must find a new prosecutor to take over this unprecedented case.

“Obviously, this is an unprecedented case. I’ve been a prosecutor for 40 years and never seen a case of this magnitude,” Skandalakis told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

In her statement, Willis expressed hope that the case would continue, saying, “I hope that whoever is assigned to handle this case will have the courage to do what the evidence and law demand.”

Skandalakis has acknowledged the difficulty in finding a prosecutor willing to take on such a complex case, especially given the current challenges in hiring prosecutors across the state.

“Right now, as you well know, many offices across the state, prosecutors’ offices, are having trouble, difficulty hiring prosecutors,” he noted.

Ideally, Skandalakis would like to appoint a prosecutor close to Fulton County, as the case remains a county matter. The new prosecutor will have the discretion to toss out all or some of the current indictments, reindict on new charges or reindict each defendant separately.

Skandalakis also mentioned that pursuing charges against Trump may not be feasible until after his term ends in 2029, further complicating the situation.

Two years ago, Skandalakis faced a similar issue when a judge blocked Willis from prosecuting now Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in this case. After months of searching, Skandalakis couldn’t find a prosecutor willing to take it on and later declined to prosecute the case altogether.

