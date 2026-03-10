Pay-to-park pilot program to begin in downtown Roswell

The Roswell City Council voted on Monday to start a 7-month pilot program for more paid parking in its downtown area.

The final vote was 4-2 to implement paid parking at the new Green Street Deck and more downtown on-street parking. The program will start in May and last through the end of the year.

Here’s how the pilot program will work. All customers will pay for parking at the Green Street Deck. The exception will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays (Monday-Friday).

All other times, a parking fee will be charged. There will be paid parking for spaces on Canton Street, Elizabeth Way and East Alley.

One of the councilmembers who voted no suggested getting a model that saw two hours free and then a higher rate for events, which she got applause and cheers for.

Before the vote, Channel 2 Action News spoke with some businesses in the area and employees said they are worried about how it could impact them.

“Free. We would like to keep it free. I think it brings more people out here and they’re more willing to come hang out and drink. Spend more money if we have free parking,” said Paige Smitha a waitress in downtown Roswell.

Drivers already pay to park on much of Canton Street, which is lined with many popular restaurants.

In Jan. 2027, the city council will decide whether to make it permanent.

