Owner of Milton farm winery says negotiations with city over alcohol license ongoing

MILTON, Ga. — Jim and Daryn Rosenberger, owners of D’Rose Vintners in Milton, say that despite previous discussions and plans, they are negotiating with Milton city officials to avoid a lawsuit over what they call, in their own words, “a controversial alcohol license.”

If approved, the Rosenbergers said their farm winery would be able to sell its wine at retail and wholesale locations under the Georgia Farm Winery Act, as well as open five offsite commercial tasting rooms throughout Georgia.

The Rosenbergers said this negotiation does not include having a tasting room for their wine in the neighborhood location they currently occupy.

“This is absolutely not our position,” Jim Rosenberger told Channel 2 Action News.

As previously reported, the Rosenbergers and the City of Milton have been in somewhat of a bureaucratic and legal back and forth over licensing for their business.

In November, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims reported a plan to open the Rosenbergers’ home in Milton for wine tasting was concerning their neighbors.

Then in February, Channel 2 Action News reported the Rosenbergers were seeking a permit from the city to sell wine to restaurants.

While the license was set to be reviewed at a March 4 city council meeting, the public hearing for the approval of that license was rescheduled, according to the Rosenbergers, and deferred to April 8 at the business owners’ request.

In a statement from Milton city officials, the only information the city said it could share was that “the item was deferred as the applicant may be considering withdrawal of the application, depending on negotiations.”

Mr. Rosenberger said it is the fourth deferral since November, but the first initiated by the business. Previous hearings had been scheduled for December but were deferred.

“We are hopeful we can come to a fair resolution with the City of Milton and finally get our business up and running, after over three years of delays,” Mr. Rosenberger said.

