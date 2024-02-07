Milton family seeks permit from city to sell bottles from their home winery

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The owners of a winery in a Milton neighborhood are seeking a permit from the city so they can sell wine to restaurants.

Jim and Daryn Rosenberger own D’Rose Vinters, located on their 18-acre property in the gated Milton neighborhood of Boxwood Estates.

Last year, the Rosenbergers’ neighbors weren’t happy with proposed plans to hold wine tastings at the winery.

Neighbors cited the likelihood of increased traffic and the potential for intoxicated drivers as reasons why they didn’t want tastings allowed.

Since then, the Rosenbergers have agreed to not hold tastings on their property.

Now they’re asking the city of Milton for a license so they can sell the wine they make directly to restaurants.

Some of their neighbors are opposed to the idea of any type of licensing being granted and want to keep D’Rose Vinters limited to being a ‘hobby winery.’

The Milton City Council will have the license hearing on March 4.

