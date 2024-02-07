Group shoots man to death in downtown Atlanta, steals his dog, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police say a man was shot to death and his dog was stolen in downtown Atlanta Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said that just after 8 p.m., 44-year-old Samuel Harris was targeted and robbed by a group of people on Mitchell Street. During the robbery, he was shot to death and his dog, “Tequilla,” was taken.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear if Harris was shot over the dog or if that is why he was targeted. Police did not provide any description of the suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are asking for anyone who has any information on the shooting to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

©2023 Cox Media Group