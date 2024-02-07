Georgia mother of 7, 16-year-old daughter killed in crash that left 2 sons in critical condition

ELBERTON, Ga. — A Georgia mother of seven and her 16-year-old daughter were killed in a crash that left two more of her children fighting for their lives.

The head-on collision happened near the intersection of Jones Ferry Rd and Athens Hwy in Elberton around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Breanna Parham, 33, and her daughter, Rhiana Ramey, were both killed on impact.

Family members said that Breanna Parham, 33, was driving one of her children to the doctor when the crash happened. Her 6-year-old son and week-old baby were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her four-year-old son was injured but is expected to survive.

“Jayce was air-lifted to Greenville Hospital in SC. He had swelling on his brain and had to remove part of his skull to release the pressure,” family members wrote on a GoFundMe to help the family. Oakley who is just a little over a week old also was air-lifted to Greenville Hospital as well. He has swelling on his brain also and has had a stroke on both sides of his brain. Right now he needs a miracle and all the prayers that he can get.”

According to the GoFundMe, the family does not have life insurance. They are now raising money to help Parham’s husband, Jarred Parham, bury his wife and daughter.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

It’s unclear if the occupants of the other vehicle were hurt or if anyone is facing charges.

