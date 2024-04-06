Overturned dump truck closes lanes on I-285 ramp in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Police Department is warning drivers about traffic delays on I-285.
According to police, drivers should avoid the area around Riverside Drive at the I-285 Westbound ramp.
Police said an overturned dump truck was blocking the right turn lane but traffic could still get to I-285 WB through a roundabout while officers wait for a wrecker to arrive and clear the area.
The traffic alert from Sandy Springs police was posted around 3:40 p.m.
An update around 4:25 p.m. from Sandy Springs police said the ramp is closed until the area is cleared and cleaned.
According to GDOT, the anticipated end time for the closures at the location is 6:45 p.m.
