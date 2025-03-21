Overtime: Basketball players in Fairburn have 5-day game fundraiser to fight sex trafficking

FAIRBURN — This week in Fairburn, a group of basketball players took March “madness” to a whole new level, spending five days straight shooting hoops for a fundraiser aimed at fighting sex trafficking.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was on the court to see how the group used breaking a world record for positive change.

On the basketball court at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn, it was much more than just a game.

“Part of my DNA is to try and do something good,” said Bruce Deel, founder of Men Opposing Sex Trafficking (MOST). “Do hard things for the right reasons.”

Deel spent the past five days playing basketball along with members of his nonprofit organization to help raise awareness and fundraise to put a stop to what the U.S. Department of Homeland Security calls modern day slavery.

Using an effort to break a Guinness World Record by playing for 121 hours in a row, Deel showed Channel 2 Action News how players had taken shifts, and naps, to make it to the buzzer.

Two dozen members of the MOST team were part of the game, and by Friday morning, they were ready for the good people from Guinness to make the big announcement.

MOST had made it to 121 hours of gameplay, a new world record and donations to match, to help right a wrong.

“Sex trafficking is a scourge on our society. Being able to raise awareness and raise money—nearly $300,000 through this event—is very exciting and gratifying and very rewarding,” Deel said.

Volunteers from MOST are no strangers to breaking records. Last September, they spent 121 hours in a row playing softball.

