Oh Deer! Roswell firefighters make rescue of deer who may have had too much fawn at Ga. pond

ROSWELL, Ga. — A few Roswell firefighters had no-i-deer what was to come on a recent rescue.

It was Tuesday when Roswell fire crews responded to a call at a retention pond near Elan Court.

According to Roswell firefighters, a fawn took an unexpected dip in the pond.

The firefighters immediately jumped into action to help save the doe.

Roswell officials said the fawn was uninjured and lived to tell the ‘tail’.

The fire department wants residents to remember if they see wildlife in distress make sure to contact local officials.

