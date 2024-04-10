North Fulton city denies alcohol license for proposed winery inside gated community

MILTON, Ga. — On Monday night, the Milton City Council voted to deny an alcohol license for a proposed winery inside of a gated community.

The winery has been at the center of months of discussion between city leaders and the owners of D’Rose Vintners, Jim and Daryn Rosenberger, the council voted nearly unanimously to deny the license.

“The 5-1 vote capped not only the night’s extensive discussions but months of the application from D’Rose Vintners being in the spotlight, including several deferrals and rounds of public comment at Council meetings,” according to a statement by the Milton City Council.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, the Rosenbergers were seeking an alcoholic beverage license in order to sell their homemade wines across Georgia.

The decision at council, for now, ends the bureaucratic back-and-forth between the Rosenbergers and Milton’s government, which had been ongoing since Nov. 2023.

Before the vote, dozens of Milton residents spoke during the public comment section at the council meeting.

City officials said the comments lasted 3.5 hours, and almost 40 people spoke out to oppose the license’s approval. In comparison, just three residents were in favor of the license, according to the City Council.

“Residents of that subdivision came out to City Hall on Monday, just as they had previously, to urge the Council not to issue the alcohol license. Among other reasons, they cited safety, property value, traffic, and other concerns related to having a commercial enterprise, especially one with an alcohol license, so close. Those backing the applicant, meanwhile, vouched for his character, referred to his investment, and pointed to concessions offered like not allowing public tastings, large-scale gatherings, and other efforts to address potential issues,” city councilors said in a statement.

In the end, even with the potential for the issue to end up in court, the council voted against the licensure, saying there was no vested right to allow the license and, according to the council’s statement, the applicant was not in compliance with the relevant city code.

