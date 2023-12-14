Multiple people hospitalized in crash; driver pulled from car by Alpharetta firefighters

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash that left multiple people hospitalized.
Alpharetta Department of Public Safety officials said early Thursday that crews received reports of a crash at the intersection of Highway 9 and Roswell Street.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the investigation, four vehicles were involved.
When crews arrived at the scene, officials said one driver had to be extricated from their vehicle due to the severity of the crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman living in fear after her car, purse was stolen while pumping gas in northwest Atlanta
- 2 Georgia cities make list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. -- and one is #1
- More than 7,000 Georgians owed unpaid wages. Search to see if you are among them
Authorities confirmed multiple people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group