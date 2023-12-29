More than a dozen apartments “substantially” damaged in East Point apartment fire, officials say

EAST POINT, Ga. — An East Point apartment complex fire led to more than a dozen units being “substantially” damaged Friday morning.

According to officials, a call came in around 7:32 a.m. with a report of heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple apartment units on Desert Drive in East Point. When firefighters arrived a few minutes later, they found multiple apartment units involved, confirming heavy smoke and fire.

The East Point Fire Department and College Park Fire worked together to put the fire out.

“Unfortunately the units have sustained substantial fire and water damage with an impact for a total of 16 units,” Andre Moore, City of East Point Fire Department, said.

The East Point Fire Department told Channel 2 Action News that there were no reports of injuries to residents or firefighters.

East Point Fire said the Red Cross has been contacted to help with housing assistance for the displaced residents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta veteran who helps the homeless is now in need after his truck was stolen

©2023 Cox Media Group