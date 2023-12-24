Milton awarded $1 million to make its roads safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists

MILTON, Ga. — The city of Milton has been awarded $1 million by the federal government to make its roads safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

This funding is part of $817 million in funding distributed nationwide from the 385 Safe Streets and Roads for All grants.

No other city in Georgia got more funding than Milton, according to a news release.

Overall, Georgia was given $7.1 million of this funding.

The funding will help with the following things, according to the release:

Pilot traffic calming devices at several single-lane roundabouts, including potential entry-and-exit modifications as well as other measures

Identify physical obstacles that limit individuals with disabilities’ accessibility at public City-owned facilities (including buildings, park facilities and programs, and public right-of-way), then develop plans to address them

Conduct road safety audits on two key corridors, specifically Freemanvile and Hopewell roads – the two main, City-controlled north-south routes in Milton

“This federal funding will help us make Milton more accessible and safer, in line with the views often expressed by citizens and City leaders,” said Public Works Director Sara Leaders. “Our community also wins because we’re able to tackle these important initiatives while saving taxpayers money.”

