Metro Atlanta twins say they were injured on Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pair of twins from Fulton County have filed a pair of lawsuits saying they were injured while on a Harry Potter-themed ride at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Erick and Derrick Burroughs, 45, say they were visiting the theme park with family on Christmas Day last year.

But the lawsuits, one filed on behalf of each brother, say that when they were riding Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, there was a malfunction and the ride stopped abruptly.

Both brothers suffered “significant injuries,” according to the lawsuits. Morgan & Morgan, the attorneys’ office representing them, say they suffered back and neck injuries.

The lawsuits claim that Universal City Development Partners were negligent in correcting issues with the ride that they should have known about.

“The most important job of a theme park is to keep its guests safe. Instead, Universal allegedly operated a ride that had been plagued by repeated malfunctions, glitches and hard stops since it opened. Our clients continue to seek treatment for their injuries, which are impacting their everyday lives," said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney John V. Scatuorchio in a joint statement.

Each lawsuit seeks $50,000.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Universal Studios Orlando for a comment.

