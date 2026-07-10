Metro Atlanta officer sprays fire extinguisher to save firefighter from angry wasps

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A metro Atlanta officer came to the aid of a firefighter who stirred up a wasp’s nest.

A firefighter was trying to hook up a hydrant at a house fire when the wasp nest was disturbed. The wasps went on the attack.

The officer grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed it to clear the swarm so the hose could be connected and the fire fight could continue.

“Thanks to everyone’s quick thinking and teamwork, the firefighters got back to work, and the fire response continued safely,” Sandy Springs police said in a social media post.

“Stay safe out there ... and always check for wasps,” the police department said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group