Metro Atlanta city among ‘greenest’ in US according to new ranking

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — It’s spring time and almost summer and fresh air is in high demand.

For one metro Atlanta city, the clean air level is putting it high on the list of greenest small cities in America.

According to the new ranking by Compare the Market Australia, Alpharetta is the seventh greenest city in the United States.

Its ranking comes from a combination of how many ENERGY STAR certified buildings there are, farmers market presence, air quality, renewable energy ratings, alternative transport options, electric vehicle stations and walkability.

While not all of the green factors for Alpharetta were better than the others in the US, Alpharetta “boasts the cleanest air in the ranking with an impressive air quality index of 62.”

In addition to Alpharetta, two other Georgia cities were mentioned, though the study said their scores were lower due to less consistent results.

“Other East Coast cities like Alpharetta, Brookhaven, and Dunwoody have lower scores, indicating potentially less consistent environmental performance,” the study said.

According to a Compare the Market AU release, Alpharetta had the following rankings:

110 ENERGY STAR certified buildings

4 farmers markets

7.01/10 renewable energy rating

2.8/10 AllTransit Transport score

94 EV stations in a five mile radius

14.8/20 walkability score

72.43 overall Green City Score

