‘Merry PITmas:’ 2 holiday chases end safely in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two separate vehicle chases in Sandy Springs ended safely over the past few days, according to the police department.

Police say officers were involved in two chases that ended with successful PIT maneuvers leading to arrests in both cases. Authorities confirmed no injuries were reported.

They haven’t released either suspect’s name.

In a lighthearted holiday message, the department dubbed the incidents “Merry PITmas,” while emphasizing the serious focus behind the work: keeping drivers, officers, and the public safe.

Police credited officer training, coordination, and teamwork for the safe outcomes, especially during the busy holiday travel period.

The department is reminding drivers to follow the law and avoid putting lives at risk, particularly during a season when traffic and distractions are already high.

