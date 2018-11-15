  • Man dies after someone leaves car running in garage, police say

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell firefighters have a warning for everyone after they said a 25-year-old died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

    It happened Saturday at a home on Lexington Drive in Roswell.

    "The police came in and there were firefighters outside,” a neighbor told Channel 2 Action News. "He was like he wanted us to open our windows. He was afraid carbon monoxide would get in."

    Roswell police said they found the 25-year-old man unconscious upstairs. He later died at the hospital.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The man's neighbors told us they're stunned, saying he was nice and cordial to them.

    Police said they believe someone left a car running the garage and carbon monoxide from the car overcame him -- a silent killer.

    What fire officials say you need ASAP to prevent this from happening in your home, on Channel 2 Action News at 5: 45 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories