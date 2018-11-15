Man dies after someone leaves car running in garage, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell firefighters have a warning for everyone after they said a 25-year-old died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
It happened Saturday at a home on Lexington Drive in Roswell.
"The police came in and there were firefighters outside,” a neighbor told Channel 2 Action News. "He was like he wanted us to open our windows. He was afraid carbon monoxide would get in."
Roswell police said they found the 25-year-old man unconscious upstairs. He later died at the hospital.
The man's neighbors told us they're stunned, saying he was nice and cordial to them.
Police said they believe someone left a car running the garage and carbon monoxide from the car overcame him -- a silent killer.
