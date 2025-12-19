License plate reader gets driver caught with illegal drugs

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — A traffic stop led to a driver facing felony charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This week, Chattahoochee Hills police say an officer identified a vehicle using a License Plate Reader (LPR) system, which flagged it due to a suspended driver’s license and registration.

Authorities say during the stop, officers found marijuana, hash oil, psychedelic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The drugs found in the driver’s possession included packaging indicating they had been legally purchased in California, according to authorities.

However, these drugs remain illegal under Georgia law, highlighting the discrepancies in drug legality across different states.

“As always, we remind everyone that drug laws vary by state — what may be legal elsewhere may still be illegal in Georgia," Chattahoochee Hills police said.

As a result, the driver was arrested and faces felony drug charges. The driver’s identity was not released.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group