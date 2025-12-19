Georgia gang raids net over $200K in cash, 30 pounds of drugs

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A months-long investigation into gang activity reached a major turning point Tuesday night, as law enforcement agencies carried out coordinated raids across Richmond County and Grovetown, leading to multiple arrests and large drug seizures.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it worked alongside the Grovetown Police Department to execute search warrants at three locations: Henry Circle and Feldspar Court in Augusta, and Candleberry Drive in Grovetown.

During the searches, investigators seized 30 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, gang-related evidence, and $211,116 in cash. Authorities also arrested three men they say are connected to the street gang known as Youngins with Money (Y.W.M.), including the group’s alleged leader.

Those arrested include:

Mikael Javaro Williams, charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

De’Ante Cannon, charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful participation in street gang activity, and obstruction;

Kareem Levon Butler, charged with trafficking marijuana;

Chief Lewis Blanchard called the arrests a meaningful step toward improving safety across Augusta and the CSRA.

“These results reflect months of hard work and strong partnerships,” Blanchard said, thanking the Grovetown Police Department for its continued collaboration. “When agencies work together, we’re able to make a real impact.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation into Y.W.M. began in February 2025 after intelligence linked the group to violent crime, illegal firearms, and large-scale drug trafficking throughout Richmond County.

Over the course of the year, deputies carried out a series of arrests and seizures connected to the gang. In March, two members were arrested after marijuana was found inside their vehicle on Tubman Home Road, the RCSO said.

In September, investigators recovered nine guns, drugs, and oxycodone pills from a Brookshire Drive home. Later that month, a grand jury handed down a sweeping 42-count indictment against 11 defendants tied to the gang.

Deputies said additional arrests followed throughout October and December, involving guns, stolen weapons, and large amounts of marijuana found in homes and vehicles across Augusta.

Since January 2025, the sheriff’s office says enforcement efforts tied to the investigation have led to the seizure of 20 guns, more than 40 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, and a significant amount of cash believed to be used to fund gang activity.

While authorities acknowledge the gang has not been completely dismantled, Sheriff Eugene Brantley says the arrests have significantly weakened the group by removing leadership, weapons, drugs, and money from the streets.

“Gang life is a dead-end,” Brantley said. “We’re committed to prevention and reaching young people before they get pulled into this lifestyle—but we will not tolerate gang violence, drug trafficking, or illegal firearms in Richmond County or the CSRA.”

