Kitten rescued from drainage system by determined animal services officer

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A kitten got into a tight space, but a determined animal services officer was able to help the little thing out.

Animal Services Officer Eubanks responded to a call of a kitten stuck in deep in a drainage system under the street.

The location made it hard to see the wayward kitten, much less rescue it.

But after two hours, Eubanks was able to find and rescue the kitten. He used one hand to hold a cellphone to see the kitten and the other hand repeatedly using a leash.

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