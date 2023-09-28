Heavy law enforcement presence on I-20 west in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned there is a heavy police presence on Interstate 20 Westbound, near Moreland Avenue.
It is unclear what is happening in the area at the moment, but Channel 2 Action News has reached out to officials to learn more.
Currently, there appears to be about 10 law enforcement officials on scene searching a vehicle and speaking to an individual.
