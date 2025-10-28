Georgia DECAL office highlights ‘Chop, Look and Listen’ choking safety campaign

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has introduced new guidelines to prevent choking in children, following the deaths of two children in Georgia childcare facilities last year.

The new “Chop, Look and Listen” campaign aims to educate caregivers on safe food preparation and monitoring practices to reduce choking risks among children. This initiative comes after two tragic incidents where children choked on food in childcare settings.

“We knew that we needed to come up with something catchy that people would remember,” a representative from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson. “And so ‘Chop, Look, and Listen’ is just that... three easy steps to remind anyone.”

Nutritionist Kimberly Della Donna advises that food for infants should be no larger than a pea, while toddlers should have food cut to the size of a cheerio.

She told Channel 2 Action News it was important to remove skins and seeds and suggests cutting slippery foods like bananas or cucumbers into matchstick sizes to help children manage their food better.

The campaign encourages caregivers to “look” at children to ensure they are comfortable chewing and swallowing their food, and to “listen” for any signs of distress during meals.

This approach is designed to engage caregivers in active supervision during children’s mealtime.

The guidelines are part of a broader effort to enhance safety in childcare environments across the state. The department plans to take this campaign statewide, educating health employees and caregivers on these new standards.

The “Chop, Look, and Listen” campaign is expected to improve safety in childcare facilities by providing clear and memorable guidelines for preventing choking incidents. As the campaign rolls out, caregivers will be better equipped to ensure the safety of children during meals.

