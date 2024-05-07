GA Senate committee to hear more testimony regarding Fulton County jail conditions

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate’s Committee on Public Safety’s Fulton County Jail Subcommittee is set to resume with more testimony Tuesday morning.

The committee meeting, chaired by Majority Whip Sen. Randy Roberston of Cataula, will meet for the sixth time, discussing conditions at the Fulton County Jail.

The committee first met in November after the number of inmates who died at the jail in 2023 rose to 10. Problems at the jail facility have been widely reported by Channel 2 Action News.

As previously reported, the sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the jail has at various points lost power, had holes broken through walls by inmates, attacks on staff by inmates, suffered several incidents of inmate-on-inmate violence, and had 10 people in sheriff’s office custody die in 2023.

In July, the U.S. Department of Justice opened their own investigation into the jail over safety concerns.

Year-to-date as of April 12, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that three inmates had died at the jail in 2024.

Officials are expected to testify and the meeting itself will be livestreamed starting at 9 a.m.

