Fulton County School using program to protect students digitally heading into new school year

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools is one of nearly two dozen north Georgia school districts who went back to school on Monday.

For the third year, Fulton County is using a program called Linewize to help students in crisis.

“Linewize can tell me exactly where they typed it, what exactly they typed," Executive Director of Student Supports, Maribel Bell, said.

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After COVID-19, the district says they found more and more kids using technology.

“It just changed things,” she said. “[We] needed to pay a lot more attention to what was happening while students were using devices.”

With Linewize, no matter where or what a student types, like threats or self-harm or bullying, law enforcement and mental health experts can review it.

If something concerning is found, an alert goes to the district to respond around the clock and contact parents immediately to offer support.

Parents can also control access at home with an app and teachers have control over technology in the classroom.

“They can hit a button and internet shuts down on those computers,” she said.

Hoke Wilcox, the IT Director for Fulton County Schools says Linewize goes beyond basic filtering or blocking certain websites.

“This really extended it to give teachers better tools, but also give parents more transparency into what’s happening at home,” Wilcox said.

Linewize is not on the students’ personal cell phones or devices, and the technology policy in Fulton County Schools is not changing.

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